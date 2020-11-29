Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,203,000.

Shares of DMYT opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25. dMY Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of dMY Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. the company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

