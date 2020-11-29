Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 665 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.