Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 9.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

NASDAQ EQX opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.