Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953,210 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,052 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,069,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after purchasing an additional 734,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 310,914 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.