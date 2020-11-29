Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $112.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

