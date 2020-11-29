Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $237.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $241.02.

