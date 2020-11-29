Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 12,073 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,938,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.