Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

NYSE:AG opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.33 and a beta of 1.34. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

