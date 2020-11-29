Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $394.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $399.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.73.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,333 shares of company stock worth $194,253,291. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.