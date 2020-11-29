Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 425.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $224.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.05 and its 200 day moving average is $202.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

