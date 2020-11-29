Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 19,785.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $30.85 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.