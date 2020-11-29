Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,693,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,309,000 after buying an additional 387,871 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 329,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after buying an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $5,969,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $83.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $84.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

