Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.