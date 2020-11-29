Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.