Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.23. Immunic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

