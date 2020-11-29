Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SiTime by 73.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 50,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 47.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 1,056.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth about $3,233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $217,627.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,810,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,552,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,818 shares of company stock worth $6,550,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

