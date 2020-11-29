Pathstone Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

NYSE AEM opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

