Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $90,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $111.95 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $111.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

