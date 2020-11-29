Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.14.

V opened at $211.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

