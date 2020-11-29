Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $248,565,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $477.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

