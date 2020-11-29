Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $50,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after buying an additional 541,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $158.99 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $164.63. The firm has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

