Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,048,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,345,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $306.03 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.