Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $117,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $250.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $259.98.

