Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 61,450.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 1.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Knowles by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Knowles by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Knowles by 6.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KN stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.