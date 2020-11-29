Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

SRPT stock opened at $139.15 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

