Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

NYSE:ACN opened at $250.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.09. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $250.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.