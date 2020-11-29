Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 300 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $25,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $149.74 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

