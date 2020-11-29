Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti raised their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

In related news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,952.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALG opened at $138.64 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

