Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.11. The firm has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.