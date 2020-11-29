Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.11. The firm has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.77.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
