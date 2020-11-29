Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,692,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.98. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. Analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSBC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

