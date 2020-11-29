Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,333.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 952.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 321,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

