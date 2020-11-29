Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 115 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

3M stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average of $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

