Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 10,141 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 5,070.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 375,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.69. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

