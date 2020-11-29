Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 136.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $339.07 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $338.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

