Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 279.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.1% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

