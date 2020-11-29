Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ontrak by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ontrak by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $881.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.