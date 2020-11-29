Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 407 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

NYSE KO opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.