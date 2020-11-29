Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG.AX) (PGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG.AX) (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.