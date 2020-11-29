Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 165.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth about $233,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth about $965,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Stephens cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.41.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

