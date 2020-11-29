Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $874,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $42,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $4,081,850. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

