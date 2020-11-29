Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PPBI. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $29.99 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 998,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,087,000 after acquiring an additional 657,073 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,901,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 968.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 415,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

