Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PFHO stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.