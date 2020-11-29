PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

PCAR stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

