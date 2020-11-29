Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.18.

OVV opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

