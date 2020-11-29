Omni Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Omni Partners LLP reduced its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,223 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSPK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

