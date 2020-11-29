Omni Partners LLP Takes $2.50 Million Position in Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000.

VACQU traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Vector Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

