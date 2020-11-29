Omni Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Omni Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,223 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP owned 1.07% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,595,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THBR remained flat at $$10.24 on Friday. 2,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,065. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

