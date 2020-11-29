Omni Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 361,637 Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 361,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter valued at about $5,721,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter valued at about $995,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.