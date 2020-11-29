Omni Partners LLP Purchases 8,342 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Omni Partners LLP raised its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners LLP owned about 0.70% of GX Acquisition worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXGX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in GX Acquisition by 256.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 488,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 351,100 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in GX Acquisition by 63.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,797,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 695,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GX Acquisition by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,116,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXGX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 48,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

