Omni Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 316,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 0.61% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,590,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III alerts:

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 3,456,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,796. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.